Stroud: Woman in court accused of mobility scooter robbery

Tesco on Stratford Road
Police were called to a Tesco car park on Stratford Road in Stroud after Neil Shadwick was found unresponsive
By Steve Knibbs at Gloucester Crown Court
BBC News

A woman charged with robbing a disabled man of his mobility scooter has appeared in court.

Neil Shadwick, 63, was found unresponsive by a member of staff at the Tesco on Stratford Road, Stroud, on 22 January and later died.

Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 40, of no fixed address, did not enter a plea when she appeared at Gloucester Crown Court earlier.

She will next appear in court for a plea hearing on 14 April.

Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.