Stroud swimmer with liver transplant to represent Team GB
- Published
A swimming teacher, who received a liver transplant, will represent Team GB at the World Transplant Games.
Kelly Young, 28, is a swimming teacher at Stratford Park Leisure Centre and a member of Stroud Masters Swimming Club.
Born with Biliary Atresia, a rare disease of the liver and bile ducts, Ms Young received a liver transplant from her mother in 1994.
Ms Young has swum competitively at the British Transplant Games every year from the age of eight.
Following her success at the 2022 event, she is preparing to take part for the first time in the World Games.
Team GB will fly to Perth, Australia where they will join more than 1,000 other transplant athletes and live donors from 60 countries across the globe.
Ms Young said: "I have been competing in the British Games since I was young, but it feels a huge honour to be selected for the World Games.
"My transplant saved my life and I have been able to lead a fairly normal life as a result," she added.
"I really hope to raise awareness of organ donation and demonstrating on an international level how brilliant life can be post-transplant."
Ms Young has taught swimming at Everyone Active's Stratford Park Leisure Centre for seven years and trains at the same pool herself.
She is required to self-fund and is appealing to the community to help raise money for the costs of her flights, accommodation, insurance and team kit.