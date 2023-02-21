A38 crash: Police van and car involved in collision near Gloucester

Ambulances at traffic lights
Ambulance crews stayed with those involved in the crash to make sure nobody was hurt

Emergency services were called after a crash involving a police van and a car.

Gloucestershire Constabulary say nobody was injured in the collision, which happened on the A38 at the junction with Bristol Road, just south of Gloucester.

The van was using its blue lights at the time of the crash, at around 19:30 GMT on Monday night.

Airbags were deployed and ambulance crews attended the scene to make sure nobody was hurt.

