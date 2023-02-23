Gloucestershire Police refers itself to watchdog after death

Police had been looking for Ricky Andrews

A police force has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct after the death of a man officers were searching for.

Gloucestershire Constabulary were looking for 34-year-old Ricky Andrews from Gloucester in connection with alleged strangulation offences.

He was found dead on the railway track in Gloucestershire at around 21:30 GMT on Wednesday.

British Transport Police said the death was not being treated as suspicious.

A police appeal to locate Mr Andrews had been issued earlier on Wednesday.

