Police search for 'distressed' woman seen in Forest of Dean road
- Published
Police are searching for a woman spotted by a motorist in a state of distress in the Forest of Dean.
The woman was seen at about 22.35 GMT on Sunday in the middle of Church Road in Soudley, close to the Dean Heritage Centre.
She is described as white, in her 60s, wearing a long cream trench coat, black leggings, glasses and just one shoe.
The driver stopped to ask if she was okay but she declined to speak, the motorist then contacted the police.
Gloucestershire Police launched a search of the forest with the support of a drone and sniffer dog as well as assistance from the National Police Air Service, but no one was found.
No one matching the woman's description has been reported missing, the force said, and it has received no further calls about her.
Anyone who recognises the woman or who may have relevant information is asked to contact police.