A40 crash: Gloucestershire road closed after serious collision
A road has been closed after a serious crash involving a lorry and two cars.
Emergency services attended the A40, near Farmington, in Gloucestershire, at about 05:15 GMT, after reports of a collision.
Closures are in place between Burford and the A429 roundabout junction near Northleach.
These are likely to remain in place throughout the morning and motorists are advised to use alternative routes, a spokesperson for police said.
