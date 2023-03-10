Cannop Ponds could be salvaged, new report claims
Alternative plans have been put forward which could save a popular beauty spot from "being destroyed".
A qualified dam engineer commissioned by campaign group Save Cannop Ponds has visited the 200-year-old Forest of Dean site in Gloucestershire.
He has produced a report which suggests the area could be preserved.
Forestry England is proposing to remove dams and drain the ponds as the deteriorating dams may not cope with severe weather.
The report, produced by an engineer from Crawford Munro Consulting, claims there are "more logical" options which would allow the dams to be repaired without the loss of the ponds.
"Forestry England should instruct their engineering advisers to pursue dam repair which can be constructed at a lesser cost than 'rewilding' with the win-win benefit of reducing the flooding risk downstream during storm events," it says.
"Removal of the lakes will significantly reduce the diversity of the forest and result in much lesser use and enjoyment by the public at large. This will adversely affect the local economy," it adds.
On the larger lower dam, the engineer said he found "no signs" of any deep-seated leakage, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
He said this showed the strength of the structure, as it appeared "the frequency and standard of repair work has been poor".
The engineer estimated the total cost of suitable repair would be around £300,000, which would allow the dam to "operate safely for many years, with reduced flood risk".
'We want feedback'
Kevin Stannard, deputy surveyor of Forestry England, confirmed the organisation had seen the report and were happy to hear any feedback on the future of Cannop Ponds.
He also said no decision about the future of the dams had been made, and data including wildlife surveys and flood modelling, was being collected.
"The views of the public are an important part of this and later this month we are holding two public engagement events to gather as much public opinion on the situation as possible," he added.
The events will be held on 21 and 30 March, and there will also be online options for those who cannot attend.