Crufts: Newly retired police dog named Crufts' hero
An "incredible" rescue dog who trained as a police dog has won the Crufts Hero Award.
Nine-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier Stella has recovered thousands of pounds worth of cash, drugs and three firearms.
She recently retired from Gloucestershire Police after eight-and-a-half years of service.
Her owner PC Claire Todd, said: "I'm so proud. All the dogs are such worthy winners so we are over the moon."
The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award is chosen by public vote and is a celebration of the unique bond shared with owners and their heroic dogs.
Stella was one of five finalists and was announced as the The Kennel Club Hero Dog Award winner by broadcaster Kay Burley on Sunday.
Ms Todd, who has been working as a dog handler for 18 years, said: "It is just incredible, I'm speechless. I was holding back the tears, I didn't expect to win.
"Really it is amazing and we are so grateful for everyone that has voted.
"Stella is so special because she is a rescue dog and also the first Staffordshire bull terrier in the country to be a police dog. She has been worth her weight in gold to me."
Stella was rescued by the RSPCA after being found wandering the streets of Taunton as a stray and was referred to the police after being recognised for her skills.
She became the first Staffordshire bull terrier police dog in the UK in 2014.
Ms Todd said the work that police dogs do was "invaluable".
"From the first day I met her back in 2014, I knew she was a very special rescue dog with massive potential," she said.
"She is an amazing ambassador for the breed, showing how loving, loyal and intelligent they are."
As well as her work as a police drugs, cash and firearms recovery dog, Stella has also helped people to overcome their fear of dogs during school and community talks.
"Stella has broken down barriers within the communities, as everyone has wanted to chat about her," Ms Todd said.
Stella will receive £5,000 from the Kennel Club Charitable Trust for the dog charity of their choice, with the other finalists receiving a £1,000 donation to their chosen canine charity.