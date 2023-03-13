School pupils have a peek at Cheltenham Racecourse
- Published
Primary school children have been given a special behind-the-scenes tour at Cheltenham Festival.
About 200 pupils came to visit Cheltenham Racecourse where they saw the famous Gold Cup trophy up close.
They also met Gold Cup and Grand National winner Barry Geraghty and ex-steeplechase rider Tom Scudamore.
The children, who came from four schools, were able to see some of the preparations ahead of the Cheltenham Festival.
Retired jockey Tom Scudamore said: "It's great to see all the children here, to see them enjoying themselves and to show them all the different aspects and the racing experience.
"It's vital for any sport to thrive for people to understand it, to enjoy it."
Pupils were also given the chance to ride a mechanical horse which is used as a training tool by jockeys.
The Gold Cup trophy, which dates back almost a century, was put on display for the children to see.
Mya, 10, said being near such a famous trophy was unbelievable.
"I thought it wasn't real, like the ones you see in the movies," she said.
As part of the trip, the children were shown the changing rooms where jockeys prepare for races.
Previous National Hunt Festival winners, including Ruby Walsh and AP McCoy, have clothing pegs there.
The visit also included a look at the stables where staff demonstrated how they used equipment to prepare horses for riding.
Andre Klein, assistant general manager at Cheltenham Racecourse, said it was a great opportunity to educate young people in the sport.
"The [pupils] have had a brilliant, behind-the-scenes opportunity.
"There's so much activity, it would probably keep them going for two days," he said.
This year's Cheltenham Festival is being held between 14-17 March.
The meeting concludes on Friday where Gold Cup runners will include the winners of the Irish Gold Cup, King George VI Chase and Grand National in Galopin Des Champs, Bravemansgame and Noble Yeats.