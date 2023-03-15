Cheltenham stabbing: Man charged with attempted murder after woman attacked
- Published
A man has been charged with attempted murder over the stabbing of a woman outside a leisure centre in Cheltenham, the Crown Prosecution Service has said.
Joshua Bowles, 29, will also be charged with causing actual bodily harm over the incident which happened near a leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane at around 21:15 GMT last Thursday.
Mr Bowles, of Welwyn Mews, Cheltenham, remains in custody
He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Thursday.
The woman who was attacked sustained serious injuries and was taken to hospital where she remains in a stable condition.
The investigation into the incident was led by detectives from Counter Terrorism Policing South East.
Det Ch Supt Olly Wright said police believe it was an isolated incident, saying: "We would encourage people not to speculate on the specific circumstances surrounding this incident."