Landslip repair for A435 Charlton Hill ongoing until September
A road damaged by four separate landslips since 2014 will close for six months for repair work.
Gloucestershire County Council has started work on the A435 Charlton Hill, south of Cheltenham.
Sheet piles are being installed to stabilise the embankment, then the road can be resurfaced in places and the drainage will also be improved.
The £3.5m cost will be funded by the council and the Department for Transport.
Construction had been due to start in 2021, but has been postponed until now.
due to funding constraints , the council said it would not be possible to fix the entire length of the road affected.
Repairs will take place along the stretch from the Seven Springs roundabout to Lilley Brook Golf Course.