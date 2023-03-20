Forest of Dean: Body found in Newent after caravan fire
Officers have found a body at the site of a caravan fire.
Emergency services were called to reports of a fire in the Horsefair Lane area of Newent, in the Forest of Dean, at about 22:00 GMT on Sunday.
Police said a caravan was found alight and had confirmed one person had died.
Formal identification has yet to take place and the death is being treated as unexplained. Anyone with information has been asked to come forward.
