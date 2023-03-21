Gloucester Quays stabbing: Man, 28, arrested
- Published
Police have made an arrest after a man was allegedly stabbed inside a gym.
Gloucestershire Police said offers were called to The Gym Group building on Gloucester Quays just after 19:15 GMT on Monday.
The victim, a man in his 20s, was taken to Southmead Hospital for treatment and remains there in a stable condition, the force added.
A 28-year-old man is in custody after being arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm.
Officers remain at the scene, on Llanthony Road, and have appealed for any witnesses to come forward.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.