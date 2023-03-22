Ramarni Crosby: Tree for what would have been his 18th birthday
A tree has been planted in memory of teenager Ramarni Crosby on what would have been his 18th birthday.
The sixteen year old died after being stabbed a number of times in Gloucester in December 2021.
Family and friends gathered for the planting of the weeping willow at Severn Vale School in Quedgeley, where the teenager had been a pupil.
His family said they will take comfort from the fact it can now grow in Ramarni's memory.
The teenager's grandmother Viv Clifford said: "To me, it brings back memories of the weeping willow down the end of the road where all the kids used to play under it.
"It used to bend its branches and the kids would sit under there during hot summers while Ramarni played with his siblings."
Ms Clifford said while his early death denied him the chance of growing into adulthood, the tree that will grow in his place will be a tangible memorial to him and will ensure his story is remembered.
She added: "We are all grieving for Ramarni and if we can do something, all be together, it's just a way of being there for each other and its remembering him jointly.
"He's gone but he's never going to be forgotten."
Ramarni's tree was planted in the school's Century Garden along side those for other students from Severn Vale who have passed away.
Headteacher at Severn Vale School, Richard Johnson, said: "We remember him fondly and its important that we remember him here [in the garden] because we can use it as an example to our students of the tragic reality of knife crime.
"This tree was planted today on what would have been Ramarni's 18th birthday and that in itself, just remembering that, is the reality of what knife crime means for his family and for his friends and that's just a tragic situation."
Since losing her grandson, Viv Clifford has been buying bleed kits which can be used to help if someone has been stabbed or seriously injured.
Community events have also been held for the teenager. Last year, over 32-thousand pounds was raised by the "Runs for Ramarni" in Gloucester.
A retrial of those accused of his murder will take place next month.
