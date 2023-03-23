Gloucestershire man in F1 wheelchair takes on 1000-mile challenge
A man with cerebral palsy is taking on the John O'Groats to Land's End challenge in what is believed to be the first Formula 1 modified wheelchair.
Adam Wharmby, 38, from Gloucestershire, has completed wheelchair marathons before to help raise awareness of the difficulties disabled people face.
When a Mercedes Formula 1 team heard about his next mission their engineers upgraded his wheelchair.
"With power under and behind you, anything is possible," Mr Wharmby said.
Since 2017, Mr Wharmby has been raising money for a number of charities by completing a series of wheelchair marathons.
He was born with cerebral palsy and cannot walk or use his left arm.
"When I am in my wheelchair, I can accomplish anything, I forget I am disabled and can be a normal human being," he said.
"It is brilliant to have power behind you and under you, it is like being a child again."
For his next challenge, he is travelling nearly 1,000 miles (1,609km) from John O'Groats to Land's End to raise money for the charity Whizz-Kidz that seeks to transform the lives of young wheelchair users.
"I want to push the envelope on accessibility. We are in 2023, we should have better wheelchairs," Mr Wharmby added.
"I want more car manufacturers to get involved in the wheelchair business, which would help to drive the cost down for users.
"After all, life is all about getting out there and doing stuff."
He is getting under way and aims for the total trip to be completed in 22 days, breaking the current world record.
