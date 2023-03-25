Plans for new Gloucester children's residential home
- Published
Council leaders are set to approve plans for a local home and flats to support children in care.
Gloucestershire County Council's former office on London Road in Gloucester will be converted if the £6.4m project is approved.
The plans are for a five-bedroom residential home and three flats.
Cabinet member Stephen Davies said the facilities will enable young people who need care "to grow up and thrive as part of our community."
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the council estimates that a further investment of £5.3m will be made over five years to support the children and young people who will live there.
The council's Home @ The Heart strategy aims to ensure that more children and young people in care can stay in their communities and attend the same schools, close to their family and friends.
'Staying close' arrangements are part of a wider support package designed to help children and young people who are leaving care.
Labour group leader John Bloxsom welcomed the plans and said: "It is essential that this home is run by a dedicated team experienced in running children's homes and supporting young people who have experienced trauma."
Green Party group deputy leader Rebekah Hoyland said: "We are in a situation where there are so many children in care that we have not got enough foster carers.
"The decision by cabinet to 'interfere in this market' by building their own children's homes is interesting in the light that they unfortunately decided the best way to deal with the care home market was to withdraw from it."
If the properties are approved, the council said it will liaise with residents and work to ensure these young people become part of the wider community.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk