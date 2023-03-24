Missing Gloucester woman found after 11 days
- Published
A woman who had been missing for 11 days has been found.
Julie Jackson, 54, was found at Pound Farm on Stroud Road in Gloucester and has been taken to hospital.
Police said she is getting checked over and has been given food. Friends and some family are with her.
It is believed the mother of three had not returned to her home address in Gloucester since 10 March and had last been spotted on CCTV on 13 March.
Lisa Drew, her oldest child, said: "A few people have said she did not seem like herself in the days before she disappeared."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk