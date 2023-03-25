Mum's mission to fund psychiatrist for children's cancer ward
A mother is aiming to raise £500,000 to pay for a psychiatrist to work on a children's cancer ward to help patients and their families.
Julie Kent's daughter, Emily, died of a brain tumour, aged three in 1995.
Ms Kent has been fundraising for the Pied Piper Appeal which supports Gloucestershire Royal Hospital and its Emily Kent Ward - named after her daughter.
She said having a psychiatrist on a cancer ward was "crucial".
Ms Kent, who has an MBE for her fundraising services, has launched a new appeal called Emily's Gift to fund the specialist help on what would have been her daughter's 31st birthday.
She said the money would pay for a psychologist for 10 years "for all the children and their families that need psychological support on the Emily Kent Ward".
"When you're told your child has cancer, someone needs to explain to the child, the family, the carers the siblings - it's crucial," she explained.
"Businesses have been fantastic with their support. People are going to throw themselves out of aeroplanes, I'm going to wear the same dress everyday for a month."
Ten-year-old Hilarie, is one of the children who is currently being looked after by the Emily Kent Unit.
Her mother Sophie said it was important for her child and the rest of the family to be offered mental health support.
"The way you're feeling is sometimes put on the side-lines and you're just dragged along for the ride," she said.
"There are times where if you had someone professionally to talk it through, have the support, then it would be so beneficial for everyone."
Dr Thomas Kus, consultant paediatrician, Gloucestershire Royal Hospital said: "It's not just the families that need psychological support, it's us as professionals, we will also need that support so that we can signpost families to the right services."
Ms Kent is hoping to raise the money in a year
"We'll take money from any direction from £10 to £10,000," she said.
