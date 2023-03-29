Founder 'speechless' as Cheltenham Paint Festival saved
A street art festival has been saved after a crowdfunding effort resulted in more than £15,000 of donations in just two days.
Cheltenham Paint Festival organisers warned the festival could be cancelled this year due to a lack of funds.
A fundraiser was anonymously set up and its target was reached after a £10,000 one-off donation.
"I'm speechless - we can make it happen," said festival founder Andy Davies.
National and international urban artists are now expected to be painting across Cheltenham over a weekend in the summer.
Mr Davies said: "Thanks to every single person that has generously donated to make this happen.
"I'm completely overwhelmed with the support the festival has received - it has been incredible.
"I'd better get started planning for Cheltenham Paint Festival 2023!"
