Founder 'speechless' as Cheltenham Paint Festival saved

Andy Davies said he had been "blown away" by the support
By Nathan Heath
A street art festival has been saved after a crowdfunding effort resulted in more than £15,000 of donations in just two days.

Cheltenham Paint Festival organisers warned the festival could be cancelled this year due to a lack of funds.

A fundraiser was anonymously set up and its target was reached after a £10,000 one-off donation.

"I'm speechless - we can make it happen," said festival founder Andy Davies.

National and international urban artists are now expected to be painting across Cheltenham over a weekend in the summer.

Andy Davies said the festival would now go ahead

Mr Davies said: "Thanks to every single person that has generously donated to make this happen.

"I'm completely overwhelmed with the support the festival has received - it has been incredible.

"I'd better get started planning for Cheltenham Paint Festival 2023!"

