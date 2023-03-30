BillyChips to help homeless backed by Gloucester City Council
A token scheme designed to help the homeless and reduce begging has been endorsed by councillors.
BillyChip tokens, worth £2, can be bought and given to homeless people to exchange for a hot meal and drink in cafes and food shops.
The scheme, founded in memory of Billy Abernethy-Hope, has received the backing of Gloucester City Council.
Councillor Stephanie Chambers said it is "an innovative and secure way" for people to support rough sleepers.
Businesses sell the charity's blue ceramic chips to the public and instead of giving beggars money, people can give them a BillyChip.
Mr Abernethy-Hope, 20, came up with the idea to help homeless people in Bristol before he was killed in a motorcycle accident in Thailand in 2018.
Councillors raised concerns at a meeting on 23 March that rough sleeping had risen nationally, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Brendon O'Donnell put forward a motion at the meeting which members voted in favour of.
"Not only will it help relieve begging for cash on the streets of Gloucester, it will also feed homeless and rough sleepers," he said.
Ms Chambers said the authority must continue to do everything it can to eliminate rough sleeping.
"Having had discussions myself with BillyChip, we agreed the best way we as a council can support them is endorse their scheme as an innovative and secure way for members of the public to give financial support to rough sleepers," she added.
