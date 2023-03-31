Gloucester: Man threatens to take council to court over bus stop
A man says he is willing to spend "up to his last penny" to take a council to court over plans to place a bus stop right outside his home.
Clive Ashford, who lives in Churchdown in Gloucestershire, has argued that the planned shelter is dangerous.
The existing bus stop next to the Esso garage in Cheltenham Road East would be moved to the junction with Pirton Lane under the plans.
Councillors say the stop has to move to accommodate a new cycle lane.
According to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, the relocation plan is part of Gloucestershire County Council's controversial 26-mile "cycle spine", which will link Cheltenham and Gloucester with Bishop's Cleeve and Stroud.
Mr Ashford and his neighbour, Mary West, argue that the new stop poses a significant risk to both pedestrians and motorists.
"The visibility for traffic and pedestrians is terrible. They say they are moving it from the garage because there's not enough width to the road for the cycle track," Mr Ashford said.
"My solicitor is ready. I'm ready to spend my last penny fighting this in court", he added.
A spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council said they were aware of the concerns raised by Mr Ashford.
They said: "The current proposals follow a full consultation in 2021, door to door engagement and a public event held last year, and we've been carrying out follow up visits to meet with residents regarding any queries they have about the cycle route."
