Trial date set for Cheltenham leisure centre stabbing suspect
- Published
A trial date has been set for a man accused of stabbing a woman who he allegedly believed worked for intelligence agency GCHQ.
Joshua Bowles allegedly stabbed the woman outside a leisure centre in Tommy Taylors Lane, Cheltenham, on 9 March.
Mr Bowles, 29, is further accused of punching a man who tried to intervene.
He will stand trial for attempted murder of the woman and for causing actual bodily harm to Alex Fuentes at Birmingham Crown Court on 3 October.
At a brief hearing at the Old Bailey on Friday, Mr Justice Baker set the trial date and listed a plea and trial preparation hearing for 28 July.
Mr Bowles, of Welwyn Mews in Cheltenham, appeared via video link dressed in a grey prison tracksuit.
'Remain in custody'
He spoke only to confirm his name and address.
At a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court, the court heard Mr Bowles was alleged to have punched and stabbed the woman, who has not been named, with a knife in a car park.
He then allegedly attacked her in a leisure centre, where she had gone to try to escape.
Justice Baker told the defendant: "The next occasion you are going to be appearing at court is on the 28 July with a trial to follow on 3 October of this year.
"For the time being at least you will remain in custody."