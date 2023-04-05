Gloucester Docks 10-storey tower block plans given approval
Plans for a 10-storey tower block of flats at Gloucester Docks have been approved by city councillors.
Developers were granted permission by the smallest of margins, with the planning committee chairman using his casting vote to break the deadlock after five votes for and five against.
The scheme includes 117 flats and the restoration of Downings Malthouse and the High Orchard Street Warehouse.
Some residents are unhappy with the plans, saying it would be an "eyesore".
Architects said they have designed it to be "unapologetic" about its height, as they want to create a new landmark for Gloucester's skyline.
Speaking at the meeting on 4 April, Adrian Goodall, of developers Rokeby Merchant Developments Ltd, said the scheme was "almost certainly" the last opportunity to restore Downings Malthouse.
Referring to the height of the new building, he said: "This was required to make the site viable as a result of the design constraints associated with the historic fabric.
"We are at a point now that we really have exhausted all the alternative options for Downings."
There were many objections to the scheme, including from the council's conservation officer and Historic England, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Councillor Sarah Sawyer said the proposals would "hurt the character" of the docks.
"I worry that if we approve this today, then a lot of residents are going to ask, what were the planners thinking," she added.
But councillor Steve Morgan spoke in favour of the scheme, which he said will help finish the redevelopment of an important part of the docks.
"We have an application before us which will deliver the renovation, restoration, important housing for people and to clear up an eyesore site that has been a problem for many years," said Mr Morgan.
There had been five votes in favour, five against, and one abstention, before chairman Gordon Taylor used his casting vote to grant planning permission.
