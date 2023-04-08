Energy bill costs 'a real struggle' for Gloucestershire shopkeeper
A shopkeeper says energy costs are "a real struggle" as he prepares for bills to rise.
The Association of Convenience Stores warns shops may go bust as subsidies are significantly reduced this month.
Ben Simons, who owns four shops in Gloucestershire, said: "Some businesses have reserves, some will cut costs, some will go under."
The government said it had spent £5.6bn on help for businesses and would continue to stand by them.
Firms will now get a discount on wholesale prices, as the government said the previous scheme which capped costs was too expensive.
Mr Simons said: "This month we're now looking at £10,000 a month for one store alone.
"For us, that is a real struggle. We operate four stores, so some of the stores will be operating in a negative."
Mr Simons said the biggest energy expenses in his Lechlade shops were lighting and the cost of running fridges and freezers.
"In the summer months the equipment has to work harder to keep the products cool - so our energy bills go up," he said.
A spokesperson for the government previously said: "Companies large and small will benefit from the baseline discount through our new energy bills scheme and do not need to apply for it.
"A higher level of support will be provided to the most energy and trade intensive businesses of all sizes."
