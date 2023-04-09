M5: Boy, 6, seriously injured in crash on motorway
A six-year-old boy has been seriously injured in a crash on the M5 motorway.
Police were called to junction 11 of the northbound carriageway - for Cheltenham/Gloucester - at 21:30 BST on Saturday.
The crash involved a green Volkswagen Transporter camper van and silver Peugeot 206.
The boy was taken to Bristol Children's Hospital where he remains. His injuries, while serious, are not thought to be life-threatening.
Other occupants of the vehicles are believed to have sustained minor injuries, Gloucestershire Police said.
Road closures were in place in both directions at junction 11 before reopening at about 07:00 on Sunday.
Officers have issued an appeal for information, witnesses and dashcam footage.
