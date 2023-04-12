Chipping Campden man denies murdering his elderly mother

Police car on the street in Chipping Camden
Police officers found Beatrice Corry at home with head injuries before she later died

A man has denied murdering his elderly mother at their home.

Matthew Corry, 45, appeared via videolink before Bristol Crown Court to plead not guilty to murdering 84-year-old Beatrice Corry.

Mrs Corry died on 6 January, after police found her with head injuries at the house in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire.

Mr Corry, who was remanded in custody, is due back in court on 6 June and his trial is expected to begin on 3 July.

