Chipping Campden man denies murdering his elderly mother
- Published
A man has denied murdering his elderly mother at their home.
Matthew Corry, 45, appeared via videolink before Bristol Crown Court to plead not guilty to murdering 84-year-old Beatrice Corry.
Mrs Corry died on 6 January, after police found her with head injuries at the house in Chipping Campden, Gloucestershire.
Mr Corry, who was remanded in custody, is due back in court on 6 June and his trial is expected to begin on 3 July.
