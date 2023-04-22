Public meeting called over Gloucester Docks mooring problem
Problems preventing boats from mooring at Gloucester Docks will be discussed at a public meeting on Thursday.
Businesses based at the docks say the fact boats can not moor there is hurting trade and the wider economy of the city.
On Toast cafe owner David Purchase said his trade was down by up to 60% on Easter Monday.
He has now organised a meeting which will discuss the dredging of the docks and look for solutions to the problems.
Mr Purchase told the Local Democracy Reporting Service he is extremely concerned about the impact this is having on his businesses.
"You get a lot of visiting boats coming into the docks over the summer period. So those people obviously use all the hospitality premises around the area. They also go into town and do a lot of their shopping there," he said.
"Therefore that economy is gone this year if we don't get the boats back in."
He added: "All the Canal and River Trust is doing at the moment is their legal obligation to dig a trench from one end to another so that the waterway is moving but they don't have any priority for the moorings or the side of the docks for people to stop and boats to moor up."
A spokesperson for the Canal and River Trust said it has removed over 670,979 cubic feet of silt from Gloucester Docks and invested over £1m in 2022-23 to improve navigation in the docks.
"Over the course of the next few months we will be developing sustainable options for the next phase of work which we hope to recommence as soon as possible and which will ensure the docks are ready for the next Tall Ships festival event in 2024," they said.
"We understand the importance of the docks for businesses, and for the community and visitor economy, and recognise the vital role we have to play in sustaining the docks with the support of other key partners.
"However, the trust faces challenges to provide the scale of investment needed to address the exceptional silt build-up in this past year, at a time when we also face soaring inflation. We would welcome any support that partners can give as we continue to tackle this issue."
The public meeting will take place at Warehouse 4 Gloucester Brewery at 18:30 BST on Thursday 27 April.
