Hundreds object to building homes on Gloucester field
Hundreds of people have objected to plans to build 30 homes on a playing field in Gloucester.
Gloucestershire County Council wants to build the new homes on the south east Blackbridge Sports Field in Podsmead.
Their proposals for the site include creating twelve three-bedroom houses and eleven two-bedroom homes.
The council said the development and design is in keeping with the surrounding residential area.
Hundreds of people have signed a petition against it.
Bev Sayers, who organised the petition, is among those objecting to the plans.
She said the entrance to the field, off Stroud Road into New Dawn, is already "narrow and unsafe".
"The pavements either side are so narrow that the speeding traffic passes very close to pedestrians and bikes are forced to use the pavement increasing further hazards," Ms Sayers said.
She said the extra homes could add to the problem.
But the county council said the development which has been submitted to Gloucester City Council is in keeping with the surrounding residential area.
City planners are expected to approve the plans by 28 June.
