StreetVet calls for more homeless dog-friendly housing
- Published
A charity is calling for more temporary accommodation for homeless people to allow dogs in.
StreetVet said homeless pet owners are at a "horrendous disadvantage" when looking for housing because many do not permit animals.
The charity offers drop-in clinics in Gloucester Park, in Gloucester, providing services like flea tablets and vaccinations.
It hopes this will help prove to landlords that the dogs are clean.
It comes as Citadel House in Stroud was recently converted into temporary accommodation for homeless people with pet dogs.
Unconditional Love
StreetVet, a national charity, launched in Gloucester in March 2019 and said it would like to see more places follow the example of Citadel House.
"Our patients are so well looked after because the people who look after them are amazing," said volunteer Tim Sandys.
The charity offers essentials like collars and poo bags, as well as 24/7 emergency provision.
It also works directly with hostels, asking more facilities to allow dogs so that they are not separated from their owners.
A spokesperson for the charity said: "It's our dream that one day no one should have to choose between giving up their pet to take up a place in temporary accommodation or sleeping rough to remain with their pet."
Amy is a StreetVet client in Gloucester, who said that staying with her dog Bruce has always been the most important thing to her.
Living on the streets for seven years, she said the unconditional love from a pet is what is "needed more than anything else when you've got nothing".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk