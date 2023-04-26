Cheltenham fire: Man taken to hospital and children treated
A man has been taken to hospital after a fire which injured three adults, four children and a dog.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service were called to a two-storey house in Clyde Crescent in Cheltenham at 06.40 BST.
A 23-year-old man suffered from smoke inhalation and was taken to hospital.
Fire crews administered oxygen to a dog who was rescued from the house and suffered burns.
Two fire engines from Cheltenham were sent to the scene and crews used one hose reel and two sets of breathing apparatus to put out the flames while gas and electrics were isolated.
A 41-year-old woman, a 19-year-old man, a 15-year-old boy, a 13-year-old boy, and a boy and girl - both aged nine - were treated at the scene.
The fire broke out on the ground floor of the house, which was 50% damaged by fire.
The first floor was 10% damaged by fire and both floors ended up being fully damaged by smoke.
A representative from Cheltenham Borough Homes was in attendance and the cause of the fire is being investigated.
