Tetbury soap box derby Wacky Races celebrates tenth anniversary
- Published
Go-karters from all over the country buckled up for the tenth anniversary of a popular soap box derby.
Tetbury Wacky Races features a 180-degree hairpin bend that entrants must navigate to finish.
The event was hosted by the Tetbury Lions Club on Sunday, with many of the town's roads closed for most of the day.
Team Savage were the fastest down the course, completed by driver James Savage in 30.86 seconds.
The event was supported by many local businesses, which provided safety barriers and other crowd measures.
This year's race director Maggie Heaven said the event had grown over the years, with about 6,000 attendees this time.
"It's a brilliant course, its a brilliant day," Ms Heaven said. "It's a free day for everybody, it doesn't matter who or where you come from.
"It's just lovely to see everyone enjoying themselves."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk
.