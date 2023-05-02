Public urged to hand over phone footage of Gloucester brawl
Police have said they want to hear from members of the public who filmed a brawl that broke out in a city centre.
Four men were arrested after the violent clash in Clarence Street in Gloucester on the evening of 30 March.
Gloucestershire Police said it was "very aware" that many people saw the fighting and had filmed it on their phones.
The arrested men, aged 26, 29, 30 and 30, were from Gloucestershire and Wiltshire, the force added.
The brawl happened at about 19:20 BST.
Police said a "group of five to six men" were involved.
"It is believed that the incident started in Clarence Street and moved towards the Transport Hub," police said.
"Multiple men received bruising and cuts from the assault."
The arrested men have been released on police bail.
