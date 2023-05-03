Gloucester taxi driver says police saved his life
A taxi driver has thanked three police officers for saving his life as he suffered a stroke.
Members of the public thought Abdullah Bhaiyat was drunk as he staggered down a street in the centre of Gloucester.
But when officers came to investigate their reports, they realised it was a medical emergency and drove him to hospital.
"I'm well aware that, if it hadn't been for their fast reactions, I may not have been here today," said Mr Bhaiyat.
The incident, on Eastgate Street in January, began when PC Emma-Jayne Smith was stopped by a member of the public who said they had seen a taxi driver leave a pub and suspected he was drunk.
Stopping Mr Bhaiyat from starting his car, PC Smith called for assistance from her colleagues, PC Jess Hopton and PCSO Matt Addinall, who were nearby.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "As well as being unsteady on his feet, Mr Bhaiyat was slurring his words, and the officers decided to breathalyse him.
"However, Mr Bhaiyat, who is a Muslim, told officers he did not drink and the breathalyser test confirmed that he had not had any alcohol.
"It was at this point that they realised he was having a medical episode and, due to the urgency of the situation, put him in the back of the car and drove him to Gloucestershire Royal Hospital."
In total it took 12 minutes from stopping Mr Bhaiyat, to get him to A&E where he was treated for a stroke.
'Eternally grateful'
Mr Bhaiyat is recovering at home and has been able to meet the officers to thank them in person.
He said: "We are eternally grateful for the help that the officers gave me."
"My family and I cannot thank them enough," he added.
The three officers have all been commended for their actions, receiving a Local Policing Area Award from Supt Carl Bourne.
He said: "I am impressed by the quick thinking and prompt actions of these officers. Their care and compassion in the face of a fast-moving medical emergency was a credit to them and their uniform."