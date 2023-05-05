Local elections 2023: Conservatives lose Tewkesbury after 16 years
- Published
The Conservatives have lost control of Tewkesbury Borough Council after 16 years in charge.
The final results revealed no party had a majority, meaning it moves from Tory rule to no overall control.
The Conservatives lost 14 seats, leaving them with nine, while the Liberal Democrats gained eight seats to become the largest party with 16.
The Green Party ended the day with four councillors, gaining three seats, while there are now nine independents.
The Liberal Democrats said on Twitter they they had "knocked down" a blue wall seat.
BBC reporter David Smith at the count in Tewkesbury
It was a dramatic day as the Conservative support collapsed, meaning they lost control of a council they've held since 2007.
Glum Tory councillors laid the blame squarely on the national party, claiming that recent infighting and Rishi Sunak's appointment as Prime Minister, without the wider party membership being consulted, meant their core voters stayed at home.
The Lib Dems, however, were jubilant. They more than doubled their previous tally, to take 16 seats and become the largest party.
They, perhaps understandably, want to take a breather before planning their next move. But it's clear that with 20 seats needed for a working majority, they will be keen to talk to the Green Party, who have the four seats they need to form a coalition, in the coming days.