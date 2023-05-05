Green Party retains control in Forest of Dean
- Published
The Green Party has retained control in the Forest of Dean council elections.
All of the 38 seats which make up the Forest of Dean District Council (FoDDC) were contested and at the end of the count the Greens had 15 councillors, having gained eight.
Labour had five, gaining two, the Progressive Independents Group had four, having lost three seats.
The Conservatives had four seats, losing two and the Independents had three, losing six seats.
The Progressive Independents are currently at the helm in Coleford.
They have been running a minority administration and were in coalition with the Greens until last autumn.
The political make-up of the council before the election was seven Progressive Independents, seven Greens, six Tories, half a dozen Independents, four Independent Alliance councillors, three Labour members, two Lib Dems and a couple of councillors from the Independent Group 2.
