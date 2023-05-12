Lib Dem who won two seats 150 miles apart suspended
A Liberal Democrat councillor has been suspended from his party after winning two local elections 150 miles apart.
Chris Twells faced controversy after winning Tetbury with Upton in south-west England despite already representing Ordsall in the north-west.
He has not yet resigned from Ordsall, despite promising to do so after winning the second seat.
Mr Twells said that he would step down from Ordsall "as soon as possible".
He said: "I will resign in a way that does not incur unnecessary expense for the taxpayer.
"A by-election will cost the taxpayer at least £15,000 whereas combining my resignation with another election will be effectively cost-neutral."
His candidacy has faced controversy in both areas and he has faced calls to quit his Ordsall seat.
Mr Twells beat the Conservatives by 60 votes last week to secure the Tetbury with Upton ward for the Liberal Democrats at Cotswold District Council in Gloucestershire.
His victory came 12 months after he defeated Labour to gain the Ordsall ward for the Lib Dems at Salford City Council, in Greater Manchester.
A Liberal Democrat spokesperson said: "Mr Twells has been suspended after a complaint against him was assessed under the party's independent complaints process.
"He is not employed by the party."
Candidates can legally stand in more than one area but they must meet eligibility criteria.
This includes either living or working in the area in the 12 months prior to being nominated, or being registered as a local government elector for the area.
Salford and Eccles Labour MP Rebecca Long-Bailey said: "It's absurd that someone can be a councillor in two places at the same time.
"Any hold-up in the resignation promised by the councillor will mean that voters in Ordsall are denied the full support and service they deserve.
"There must be no further delay."
Mr Twells had said he would either step down ahead of the next local election, or the general election - "whichever is sooner".
He added: "I will sit as a Liberal Democrat councillor on both Salford and Cotswold unless I am told otherwise by my party headquarters."
