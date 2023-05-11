Heritage crime watch scheme launches in Gloucestershire
A new scheme designed to protect historic sites, monuments and artefacts from the threat of heritage crime has been launched by police.
Gloucestershire Police said the Heritage Watch scheme would encourage people to report crime or anti-social behaviour they see.
The scheme was started in response to the Grade-I listed Cheltenham Minster suffering "lasting damage".
It was launched on 11 May.
Reverend Richard Coombs, Rector of Cheltenham said: "Over the last four-and-a-half years I've been here we've had a constant problem with graffiti on these walls.
"This is the oldest building in Cheltenham and it's extraordinary that people think they can just come in and spray all sorts of things here."
He added removing the graffiti from the walls created an "enormous" cost to the church because of the age of the walls.
The Cheltenham Minster working with the local community, Cheltenham Civic Society, Historic England and Cheltenham Borough Council have created Gloucestershire's first Heritage Watch scheme for the area, under the name of Operation Minster.
"I am so delighted that the oldest building in Cheltenham and the town's first place of worship is now receiving the care and recognition that it deserves," Rev Coombs said.
Police said it would be carried out by improving communication between people who live near or work at historic sites; as well as those with a keen interest in the county's heritage.
Insp Simon Ellson, Heritage Crime lead at Gloucestershire Police said: "Our heritage is fragile and cannot be replaced once lost which is why we need your help to monitor the condition of our heritage sites and report incidents so that we can investigate."
He explained heritage crime included deliberate damage, theft of architectural fabric such as metal and stone, arson, unlawful metal detecting and anti-social behaviour such as graffiti and unauthorised works.
Katy Hoskyn from Historic England said: "We're using this as a trial for Gloucestershire and what I'd love to see is it rolled out across Gloucestershire as a whole."
Andrew Booton, Chair of Cheltenham Civic Society said: "The town centre is currently suffering from a plague of graffiti, which in settings such as the Minster is not just vandalism but is a heritage crime. We are very pleased that this problem is now being treated as a priority.
"Oversight and the greater likelihood of being caught and prosecuted is the deterrent we need."
