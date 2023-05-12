Two arrests after incapacitant spray used in Cheltenham
Two boys aged 13 and 14 were arrested after two girls were sprayed with what police said was an "incapacitant".
Police say they want to hear from anyone who witnessed the incident on Bedford Avenue in Cheltenham on 17 April between 17:00 BST and 17.20.
The girls were sprayed, leaving them requiring help from paramedics due to irritation, and one was spat at.
One of the suspects also threatened to throw a brick at the girls, officers said.
The two arrested boys were later bailed until later in May.
A Gloucestershire Police spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing and investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who witnessed what took place and has not yet spoken to police."
