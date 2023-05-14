Tewkesbury: Army destroy unexploded bomb found in back garden
An unexploded bomb found in a back garden in Tewkesbury has been disposed of in a controlled explosion.
Residents of Canterbury Leys were told to stay indoors on Saturday afternoon after the suspicious item was discovered.
Tina Otto had lived at her address for 28 years before her son-in-law dug up the item at about midday on Saturday.
An army explosive ordnance disposal team was sent to assess the suspected Second World War device.
Gloucestershire Police said the bomb was taken to a nearby field and destroyed at around 18:30 GMT on Saturday.
