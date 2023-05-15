Gloucestershire A429 crash: Motorcyclist in his 50s killed
A motorcyclist in his 50s has died following a crash.
The collision, also involving BMW and Skoda cars, happened on the A429, close to The Stump pub, near Chedworth, Gloucestershireust before 13:15 BST on Sunday.
Gloucestershire Police said the motorcyclist, from the Oxford area, died at the scene.
No-one else was injured in the crash and the man's next of kin and the coroner have been informed.
The road was closed between Cirencester and Northleach until Monday morning, while a collision investigation took place.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to get in touch with them.
