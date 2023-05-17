Reptiles moved to safety ahead of A417 roadworks
Snakes and lizards are among reptiles being moved from a major construction site.
Ecologists are relocating reptiles as preliminary work begins on a dual carriageway on the A417 between Birdlip and Cowley in Gloucestershire.
They would "carefully move the reptiles" away from the area to prepared habitats, said National Highways South West.
And archaeologists are looking for artefacts on three research areas.
Ecologists have been undertaking surveys, checking for ground nesting birds and monitoring reptiles at the site.
They are enhancing nearby reptile habitats, creating log piles and hibernacula, which are underground chambers covered with logs, branches and leaves where reptiles can take refuge.
They will moving the reptiles from the area of construction and into the prepared habitats, National Highways South West said.
Animal fencing has been installed at several locations in advance of investigations, which would help keep wildlife away from work areas.
National Highways added workers would need to close the road overnight throughout the four-year road works, and "diversions will be lengthy".
"We'll do everything we can to encourage drivers to stick to the approved diversion routes, which have been agreed with Gloucestershire County Council and Gloucestershire Police," a spokesperson for National Highways South West added.
