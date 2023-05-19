Elderly woman dies in Cheltenham after suspected burglary
- Published
A woman aged in her 90s has died after a suspected burglary, police have revealed.
Officers and paramedics were called in Cheltenham at about 23:30 BST on 8 May after reports an elderly resident had been found unconscious.
Concerns were raised about whether there had been a burglary at the Greville Court property.
The woman died the following day and her death is being treated as unexplained and not suspicious.
Gloucestershire Police said inquiries were ongoing to establish if a burglary had taken place and they were liaising with the coroner's office about the woman's death.
Initial investigations indicated a man, who was said to be wearing dark trousers, a dark jacket and a light hooded top underneath, was seen acting suspiciously in the area, between 22:00 and 23:00 on 7 May.
They have urged witnesses of any suspicious activity in the area, between 15:00 on 6 May, the day of King Charles' coronation, and 23:40 on 8 May to contact them.
The victim was last seen by relatives on 6 May, police said.
They also appealed for any dashcam footage from drivers who called in at the nearby Esso Red Apple Service Station, or who travelled past on the Gloucester Road, between these times.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk