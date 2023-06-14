Ramarni Crosby: 'Happy kid' who died caught up in knife violence
- Published
"He was just a happy kid, you know, he had an infectious laugh. He had lots and lots of friends. He was a lot of fun. He was a good kid."
Ramarni Crosby's life ended far too soon. He was a victim of knife crime at just 16 years old.
And the pain of losing him will stay with his grandmother, Viv Clifford, who he lived with, for the rest of her life.
"There have been moments where I've had a belly laugh, but it has been difficult because you feel guilty because they're not here," she said.
Two groups were involved in a clash in Gloucester on the night of 15 December 2021, which was sparked by a fight outside a McDonald's days earlier.
After more than two weeks of deliberation, the jury cleared a total of eight defendants of murder.
Two 16-year-olds, who cannot be named because of their age, and Levi Cameron, 18 were found guilty of Ramarni's manslaughter.
Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.
A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, was cleared of two counts of assisting an offender.
The trial at Bristol Crown Court highlighted the culture behind young people routinely carrying knives.
Many of the defendants spoke of their love of drill music, which can contain lyrics glorifying weapons and violence.
Among the weapons found by police in the aftermath of the killing were kitchen knives, a machete and a meat-cleaver.
Ms Clifford said she had spoken to Ramarni about the dangers of knife crime and wondered if he had heard the rival group "were going to be carrying knives".
"I don't think for one minute he thought they would use those knives even if he saw them," Ms Clifford said.
"He had really bad eyesight. He had thick glasses. Maybe he didn't see what they were carrying until it was too late."
Ms Clifford believes drill music can have a negative impact on young people.
"Every generation of teenagers have their music. This is different. It talks about stabbing, cutting people up," Ms Clifford said.
"These kids are too young, it must have an influence on them," she added.
Ms Clifford said she was determined to reach parents who might not know what their children are doing.
'Talk to your child'
"I want to say to them check your kids' bedrooms. If your kids have got a fascination with knives, talk to them.
"Try and understand why they've got this fascination. Especially if you're living in an area where possibly there's a lot of gang crime going on.
"Talk to them because the last thing you want is to be burying your child or to be watching your child go through a murder trial and going to prison for a long time."
Ramarni leaves behind a legacy, one which might just prevent further deaths in the community.
His uncle, Danny Davis, has raised thousands of pounds through sponsored runs.
The money will be distributed through the Ramarni Trust, to support charities and groups that work with young people.
The trust has also been campaigning to get bleed kits installed across Gloucestershire.
Elsewhere, a young man who was caught carrying a blade six years ago launched a campaign group in a bid to clear Gloucester's streets of knives.
Jasper Taitt-Williams, 22, runs Put The Knives Down Gloucester and collects weapons from people to hand them into police so they can be destroyed safely.
After the killing, he collected hundreds of blades from across the county.
The tragedy of losing a young man to knife crime will be felt for a very long time.
"My grandson had a heart of gold - we cannot fathom the cruel and senseless way in which his life was taken," Ms Clifford added.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk