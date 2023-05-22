Major Gloucestershire through road to close for works
A major city through road will be closed over nine consecutive nights for essential works to take place.
The Llanthony Road section of the A430 (Gloucester South West Bypass) will be closed between 20:00 and 06:00 BST from Monday 22 May to Friday 2 June.
The carriageway is being widened to two lanes in each direction to help improve the traffic flow at the well-known pinch point.
The road will remain open overnight on weekends and over the bank holiday.
Funding for the scheme is coming from various sources including £2m from the government through the Gloucestershire GFirst LEP Growth Deal.
Part of Gloucestershire County Council's Levelling Up contribution of £12.8m will also be go towards the work.
'Plan journeys'
Cllr David Gray, cabinet member for the environment at Gloucestershire County Council, said the works would help to improve traffic flow and "create a fully segregated cycle route into the city".
He said the council apologises for the inconvenience to residents and businesses and "thanks them for their patience and advises them to plan their journeys accordingly".
The council said local residents and businesses would be given access during closures where possible but there would be a window of between two and four hours each night where surfacing works would prevent this.
The overall scheme has been under way since July 2022 and is due to be completed by late summer 2023.
