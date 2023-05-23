Gloucester road closed after sinkhole opens near school
A sinkhole has caused a water company to partially close a road for two weeks.
The sinkhole, on Church Road in Longlevens, Gloucestershire, appeared between the infant and junior school on Monday, which has caused some concern for local families.
It follows a sinkhole which appeared at Bream near Lydney last week.
Severn Trent has been on site and the road is expected to remain closed until 5 June.
