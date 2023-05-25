Gloucester residents call for 20mph signs to curb speeding
Residents are calling for more 20mph road signs to be installed in a Gloucester street used as a "rat run".
City Councillor Sebastian Field said locals are concerned about speeding along Tuffley Crescent, between Tuffley Avenue and Podsmead Road.
There is a 20mph limit along the road, but this changes to 30mph at both exits.
The county council said solutions such as wheelie bin stickers and repeater signs "may be all that is needed".
But Mr Field said many people use the street as a rat run and he has contacted Gloucestershire County Council's highways department about the problem, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
"When I was contacted by the residents, I took action on this issue by asking the police to carry out average speed checks," he said.
"This was done, and whilst the average speeds were within the limit, some speeds were close to or above the limit.
"I have personally witnessed vehicles driving along this road at way more than 20mph."
Mr Field asked for the speed bumps to be inspected and highways reported back to say their condition and paint surface is acceptable.
He said his next course of action is asking for more 20mph limit signs to be installed halfway along the road, stating that he does not think drivers always see the signs as the enter Tuffley Crescent.
'Put their foot down'
"They see a long stretch of road and, despite the speed bumps, feel they can put their foot down to get to their destination quicker," he said.
"At any point a child playing could run out onto Tuffley Crescent and a speeding motorist wouldn't have time to stop."
In response, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire County Council said: "Tuffley Crescent has a speed limit of 20 mph, speed limit signs at both ends and road humps to encourage low speeds.
"There have been no personal injury collisions recorded in the past five years.
"Simple solutions such as wheelie bin stickers and repeater signs may be all that is needed to remind drivers that on residential streets 20 is plenty."
