Gloucester costume project to showcase heritage of city
City residents are being asked to contribute to a community project.
A Costume for Gloucester, which was created by a local costumier, aims to showcase the city's unique heritage through one item of clothing.
Locals are being asked to submit garments that have a story to tell.
Gloucester Cathedral's Canon Chancellor said: "Gloucester is an amazingly creative and diverse city, and one of the ways that is expressed is through the clothes we wear."
More than 100 people, including members of community groups and other partner organisations, are working to sew embroidered sections of the costume.
It was designed by local costumier Katie Taylor and organised by Voices Gloucester in collaboration with Gloucester Cathedral.
The completed costume will be worn in the Gloucester Day parade in September, before going on display in the Lady Chapel of the Cathedral.
It will be accompanied by a number of personal items of clothing, as well as a photography exhibition in the Cloister.
'Cultural history'
Jo Teague, a local community artist, said: "What is especially lovely about clothes is the stories they carry.
"We revere certain historical apparel, like crowns, but imagine the tales those jeans worn to 90s raves can tell - they can testify to a whole period of cultural history.
"Or the 'something old' elements passed down through generations of brides. I'll often ask people, what's the oldest item in your wardrobe?
"Why do you keep it, and what tales are hidden inside those pockets?" she added.
A preview of the project will be hosted at Gloucester Services from 25 May until 9 June.
