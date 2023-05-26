Bishop's Cleeve sewage leak concern for families and pets
A sewage leak has sparked concerns, with reports of a dog falling sick after drinking from a watercourse.
A foul pumping station near the Cleevelands estate in Bishop's Cleeve failed and leaked into nearby waterways.
The issue is understood to have been caused by a blockage which has now been removed.
Pumps have been used to remove the standing water and divert it away from the nearby brook.
The Environment Agency confirmed that it is aware of the issue and its officers are investigating the situation, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
Persimmon Homes, builders of the estate, said in a statement: "We are aware of this matter and have been working hard to rectify the situation.
"We currently have tankers on site which have been clearing the debris, and the immediate area surrounding the public open space is temporarily fenced off whilst these works are carried out.
"The safety of our residents and their pets is of paramount importance. We are working to resolve this matter at the earliest possible opportunity."
Tewkesbury Borough Councillor Murray Stewart said residents are concerned about the issue.
"One resident has already reported their dog drinking water down stream yesterday and their dog is now being sick," he said.
"The Cleevelands estate has a lot of families with children and pets and the water course is a haven for wildlife. This incident cannot happen again."
Resident David Knight said a couple of weeks ago, he noticed the sewage pumping station was flooding and there was an "awful smell".
"My biggest concern is that there will be detritus left in there and that it is likely going to be there for a long time to come," Mr Knight added.
Councillor Richard Stanley said the council is currently in the process of containing the situation, before moving on to clean it up.
"We are blessed that it is dry weather, so it has made the containment easier," he said.
