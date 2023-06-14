Ramarni Crosby: Four guilty of teenager's manslaughter
- Published
Three teenagers have been found guilty of the manslaughter of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death.
A fourth defendant earlier admitted the charge after Ramarni Crosby died in a gang fight in Gloucester.
Ramarni was stabbed in the skull and the back after clashing with a group, some armed with machetes.
Jurors at Bristol Crown Court deliberated for more than two weeks before clearing a total of eight defendants of murder.
Ramarni died after a feud had developed following an earlier fight outside a McDonald's, on 15 December 2021.
The court heard some of the group were armed with knives during the clashes.
Two 16-year-olds, who cannot be named because of their age, and Levi Cameron, 18 were found guilty of Ramarni's manslaughter.
Callum Charles-Quebella, 18, had earlier pleaded guilty to the same charge.
'Collapsed on the street'
Det Ch Insp Mark Almond, of the Major Crime Investigation Team, said CCTV showed Ramarni's group approaching the scene, in Stratton Road, and then running away, pursued by the defendant group.
"Ramarni was the last to run away, his escape was delayed by a matter of seconds. He was set upon by a number of the defendants," he said.
"After he'd run a short distance, he collapsed on the street."
Another four defendants, three 17-year-olds and 20-year-old Dean Smith, were cleared of manslaughter.
A ninth defendant, Keishaleigh Margrett-Whitter, 20, was cleared of two counts of assisting an offender.
The trial heard that following the clash, the defendants fled in different directions.
But Cameron and the two 16-year-olds got a taxi to a nearby house, where some of them stashed their weapons.
'Celebrated his death'
The CCTV evidence shown in court featured three defendants outside the property, during which they acted out the stabbing, prosecutors said.
They then appeared to "celebrate" Ramarni's death after being told he had died, the jury heard.
During investigations nearby officers found two knives and a meat cleaver.
Police divers also searched the Gloucester and Sharpness Canal, in the Hempsted area, as part of the inquiry.
The defendants are due to be sentenced on 27 July.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk