Man 'traumatised' by scissor stabbing in Gloucester Pure Gym
A man who was stabbed with a pair of scissors in a gym says he was left "traumatised" by the attack.
Rockoy Watson, 28, was jailed for two years and four months on Friday after the incident at Pure Gym in Gloucester Quays on 20 March.
Victim Aranit Ahmati said the attack had "affected every part" of his life.
Watson, of Orchard Close in Gloucester, pleaded guilty to wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and being in possession of an offensive weapon.
"This has traumatised me beyond anything I have ever known," he added.
Prosecutor Ian Fenny told Gloucester Crown Court that Mr Ahmati arrived at the gym for a workout at around 18:00 BST on the day of the attack.
While he was there, he had learned that Mr Watson had allegedly assaulted a friend of Mr Ahmati's two days earlier.
Watson then came across to him and stated he should find another gym to use and added: "If you don't I'll cut your head off and smash your face in," the court was told.
'Nightmares and flashbacks'
Watson then attacked Mr Ahamti with a pair of scissors and inflicted wounds to his cheek, arm, chest and hand, the court heard.
Mr Ahamti said in a statement to Gloucester Crown Court: "This assault has affected every part of my life.
"I don't think I will ever forget what happened to me, as I am reliving this as nightmares and flashbacks. I often ask myself 'Why me - what did I do wrong?'"
Stephen Donnelly, defending, said: "Watson took the wholly disproportionate and irresponsible action and attacked Mr Ahamti.
"He takes full responsibility and attaches no blame on the victim."
Judge Recorder Sarah Regan told Watson: "I accept that you are sorry for your actions and that it was a moment of madness on your part, which stemmed from an incident two days earlier.
"However, only an immediate custodial sentence can be justified and that is 28 months."
